BitTorrent 24 Hour Volume Reaches $221,035.81 (BTTOLD)

BitTorrent (BTTOLD) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $684.54 million and $221,035.81 worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent’s genesis date was January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com/btt. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular.In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products.BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application.December, 2021:With the Launch of BTTC Mainnet and BTT Redenomination Plan, the old BTT tokens will be redenominated and swapped with the new BTT tokens at a ratio of 1:1000. The total supply of BTT tokens will be increased from 990,000,000,000 to 990,000,000,000,000. The new tokens after redenomination are referred to as BTT, while the old ones are renamed as BTTOLD (BTTOLD stands for the old BTT tokens thereafter).”

