BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Has $277,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 24,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Up 1.5 %

BAC stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.02. 219,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,657,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $272.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

