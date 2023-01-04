BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $2,575,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CNI traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $120.47. 17,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,558. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.79 and a one year high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.15.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

