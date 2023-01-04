BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 4,554 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IFRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. 253,665 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.81.

