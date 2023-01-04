BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. Sells 943 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $27.53. The company had a trading volume of 381,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703,100. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 48,146 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

