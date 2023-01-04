BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.25% of BlackRock worth $208,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total value of $1,002,793.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,471,925.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $712.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $703.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $659.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $927.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.70 by $1.85. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $712.21.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.