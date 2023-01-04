BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,896. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $15.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.85.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Featured Stories

