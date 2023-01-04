Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Price Performance
Blonder Tongue Laboratories has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.34.
Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile
