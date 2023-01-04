Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 159 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 175,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,008,000 after buying an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,188,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,575,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 45,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $4,531,952.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,781.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. 98,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,220,249. The company has a market cap of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $112.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $95.70.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

