Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,473,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,805,417,000 after buying an additional 1,025,902 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,324,000 after purchasing an additional 813,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,345,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,174,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,098,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,185 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.06. 12,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,753. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $254.86.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

