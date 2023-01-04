Blue Barn Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.10. 6,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $87.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

