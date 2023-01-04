Blue Barn Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in ServiceNow by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 34,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.6% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,573 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $4.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $389.83. 15,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.89 and a 200 day moving average of $423.88. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $628.82.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.19.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,854 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,090 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

