Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,402 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 0.9% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its position in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $268,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 383,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $340.30. 29,717 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,822,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $350.59. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $564.30. The company has a market cap of $158.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

