Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,847,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,322,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $523,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($34.94) to GBX 2,950 ($35.54) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.27) to GBX 2,987 ($35.99) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.46) to GBX 2,922 ($35.20) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

SHEL traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $55.31. 91,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,023,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.29.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

