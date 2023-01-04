Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $688,000 Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,180,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,687,000 after buying an additional 22,623 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,540,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after buying an additional 107,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,408,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,162,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,114,797 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200-day moving average of $62.02.

