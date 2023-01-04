Blue Barn Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,292 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 0.4 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $262.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.39 and a 12-month high of $296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.50.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.67.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

