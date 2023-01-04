BlueArk Self Reported Market Cap Hits $34.10 Million (BRK)

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One BlueArk token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlueArk has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. BlueArk has a total market cap of $34.10 million and $642,355.28 worth of BlueArk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlueArk alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,831.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.18 or 0.00601153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00254963 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040779 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00060808 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001102 BTC.

BlueArk Token Profile

BlueArk (BRK) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. BlueArk’s total supply is 650,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000,000 tokens. BlueArk’s official Twitter account is @brkmetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlueArk is brk.blueark.io.

BlueArk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlueArk (BRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BlueArk has a current supply of 650,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BlueArk is 0.00104789 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $583,766.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://brk.blueark.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlueArk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlueArk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlueArk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlueArk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlueArk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.