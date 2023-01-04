bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

bluebird bio stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $575.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.22. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $10.74.

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 8,828.28% and a negative return on equity of 173.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 22.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 30.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 118,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in bluebird bio in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 77.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 329,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 143,535 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

