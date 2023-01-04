Bondly Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BONDLY)

Bondly (BONDLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, Bondly has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Bondly has a market capitalization of $5.31 million and $38,381.21 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bondly alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.98 or 0.00475199 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.55 or 0.02213374 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,118.16 or 0.30407900 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Bondly Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bondly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bondly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.