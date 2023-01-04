Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,350,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the November 30th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %

BSX traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,192,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,237,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 109.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $539,807.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 13,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $539,807.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,867.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,101,442. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boston Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,527,004,000 after buying an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $775,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088,589 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 20,117,670 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,157,000 after purchasing an additional 793,970 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,093,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $584,572,000 after purchasing an additional 432,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,931,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $519,225,000 after buying an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

