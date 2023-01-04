Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMYGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to earn $7.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $72.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $81.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,093,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,434 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 3,337,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,300,000 after acquiring an additional 45,369 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

