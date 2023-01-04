Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 3.4% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $256,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 246,985 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $109,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% in the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $559.72. 16,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,586. The stock has a market cap of $233.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $523.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $672.19.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.