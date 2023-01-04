Brokerages Set IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Price Target at $47.00

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

IAA Stock Performance

Shares of IAA opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average is $36.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. IAA has a 12-month low of $31.32 and a 12-month high of $51.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IAA ( NYSE:IAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 76.94% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in IAA by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 7,771,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,678,000 after acquiring an additional 351,073 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 0.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,820,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP lifted its stake in IAA by 14.5% in the second quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 4,248,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,231,000 after acquiring an additional 538,337 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,032,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,869,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,015,000 after acquiring an additional 431,805 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects vehicle buyers and sellers. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a range of sellers. It provides buyers with various bidding/buying digital channels, vehicle merchandising, evaluation services and online bidding tools, and replacement part inventory.

Further Reading

