Brokerages Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Target Price at $13.57

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.57.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MGNI. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Magnite to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Magnite Trading Down 6.2 %
MGNI stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.15. Magnite has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $18.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Magnite
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Magnite during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnite Company Profile
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
