Brokerages Set Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) PT at $35.57

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2023

Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.57.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

In other Phreesia news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,377 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $393,757.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 185,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,419,635.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $301,894.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,234.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,446 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,302 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after purchasing an additional 349,301 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,920,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,424,000 after purchasing an additional 670,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,403,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,089,000 after purchasing an additional 399,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia stock opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.60.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.12. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 70.36% and a negative return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.16 million. Analysts predict that Phreesia will post -3.43 EPS for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

