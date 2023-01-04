Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Shares Gap Up to $16.80

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $17.59. Brookfield Business Partners shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 90 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Brookfield Business Partners Increases Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners ( NYSE:BBU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($1.50). Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Brookfield Business Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 184.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 13,187 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 21.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

Further Reading

