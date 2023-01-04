BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 100,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 63,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The stock had a trading volume of 63,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,730. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $365.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $25.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other BRT Apartments news, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,093,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other BRT Apartments news, Director Louis C. Grassi purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $39,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,025.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 15,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $289,461.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,093,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,063,772.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 130,848 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 4.6% during the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of BRT Apartments from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

