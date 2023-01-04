Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.
In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BRKR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 22,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.
Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.
Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
