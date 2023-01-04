Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Short Interest Update

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 690,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Bruker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Bruker to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

In related news, Director Richard A. Packer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $1,323,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,964,645.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bruker by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 468,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,890,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.16. 22,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bruker has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $81.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Bruker had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bruker will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.93%.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

