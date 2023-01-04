Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.62.

Brunswick stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $103.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.05. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.52% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.51%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Brunswick by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brunswick by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth $325,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $1,443,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

