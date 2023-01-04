BTS Chain (BTSC) Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week

BTS Chain (BTSC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last week, BTS Chain has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BTS Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BTS Chain has a total market capitalization of $95.28 million and approximately $2,122.01 worth of BTS Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BTS Chain Token Profile

BTS Chain was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. BTS Chain’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. BTS Chain’s official Twitter account is @btschain_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BTS Chain is www.btschain.io.

BTS Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BTSc coin platform is professional entertainment blockchain platform, media content metaverse platform and content NFT's distribution optimization platform.The beginning of the BTSc platform was the ecosystem platform for the culture and arts industry for the overall art industry, including music, movies, and dramas. BTSc has established an entertainment ecosystem based on content inside Metaverse and has presented expanded services that can be implemented through Metaverse from concerts to personal broadcasts.The purpose of BTSc is to create a content culture and arts ecosystem where people can share various content cultures, experience cultural benefits, and share the mental and physical satisfaction by providing a new opportunity for young people who want to produce content or become artists and various opportunities for existing creators.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTS Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTS Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTS Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

