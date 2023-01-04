Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Short Interest Up 12.7% in December

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,900 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the November 30th total of 795,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BY shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Byline Bancorp to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. The stock has a market cap of $851.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.16. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $29.15.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.13 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 24.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byline Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,510,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 43,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $979,124.56. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,510,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,218,734.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $1,014,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,555,601 shares in the company, valued at $260,578,802.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 5.8% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 14.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 12.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Further Reading

