Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,900 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Cabot by 1,005.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Cabot by 176.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Cabot by 139.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 81.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.96. 2,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,110. Cabot has a one year low of $53.32 and a one year high of $78.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Analysts anticipate that Cabot will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.