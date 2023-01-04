CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

CAE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. 229,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.39, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.63. CAE has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 3.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CAE by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 356,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in CAE in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Anson Funds Management LP grew its holdings in CAE by 76.9% in the third quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 115,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in shares of CAE by 141.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,006,409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $153,398,000 after purchasing an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

