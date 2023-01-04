Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Down to $16.35

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.35, but opened at $15.76. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 408 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.70 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.12.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Calumet Specialty Products Partners ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James S. Carter bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 283,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,094. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.27 per share, for a total transaction of $56,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 150,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,378.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 9,500 shares of company stock worth $160,765. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,480 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 16,436 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

