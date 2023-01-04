Canal Insurance CO Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canal Insurance CO increased its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the period. GSK makes up 1.8% of Canal Insurance CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in GSK were worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.88) to GBX 1,535 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,750 ($21.08) to GBX 1,500 ($18.07) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.19. The company had a trading volume of 24,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,302. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 37.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.20%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

