Canal Insurance CO Increases Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Canal Insurance CO lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 152,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 35,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,224. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $31.47.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 80,741.48% and a negative net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $292.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.53 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 1,398 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $25,583.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $71,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 348,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,101 shares of company stock valued at $649,230. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

