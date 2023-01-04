Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Up 10.8% in December

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the November 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cannae Stock Up 3.2 %

CNNE stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.23. 3,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,564. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.93. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 82.07%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.20 million. Analysts forecast that Cannae will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cannae from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cannae to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 35.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cannae by 0.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 172,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 54.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Cannae by 145.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

