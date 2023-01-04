Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 666,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 451,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. Macquarie lowered Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com lowered Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Canon Stock Performance

CAJ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The stock had a trading volume of 377,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,696. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. Canon has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $25.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canon ( NYSE:CAJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Canon by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Canon in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canon by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 888,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,592,000 after purchasing an additional 55,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Canon

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

See Also

