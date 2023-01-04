Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,458 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 1.9% of Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 48,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Systelligence LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,137,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 82.4% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 187,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after purchasing an additional 84,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 257.6% in the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,503 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $265.21. The stock had a trading volume of 342,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,518,540. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $402.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.63 and its 200-day moving average is $288.43.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

