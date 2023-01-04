Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires 52,217 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1,298.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.17. 12,716,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Featured Articles

