Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 74.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,315.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 534,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,034,000 after acquiring an additional 93,060 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,814. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.09.

