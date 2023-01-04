Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,422 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 50,522.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $26.92. 933,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,027. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.44. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.62 and a one year high of $33.36.

