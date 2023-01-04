Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,085 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 205,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,532,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,780,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,436,000 after purchasing an additional 419,364 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 574,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 609,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 257,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.05. 20,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,605. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $16.25 and a 1-year high of $20.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.21.

