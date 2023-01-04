Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 149 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 174.2% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 976,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $251,219,000 after buying an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,387,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its stake in Accenture by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.04. 4,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $280.65 and its 200-day moving average is $282.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.95 and a 52-week high of $411.37.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total transaction of $2,295,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

