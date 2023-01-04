Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 1,050 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,614 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $951,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $767,434,000 after buying an additional 5,321,881 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,906,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $807,062,000 after buying an additional 1,890,938 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after buying an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 1.5 %

BEN traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 6,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,930,763. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

Franklin Resources Increases Dividend

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 17,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $74,306.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,807,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,610,113.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 705,148 shares of company stock worth $2,947,623. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.82.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

