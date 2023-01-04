Capital Investment Counsel Inc Acquires 425 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $85.83. 27,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,255,903. The company has a market capitalization of $145.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.44 and a 200 day moving average of $84.21.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.27.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.