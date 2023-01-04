Capital Investment Counsel Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,932 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in VMware were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in VMware by 22.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 20,735 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 539.8% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 171,594 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $19,558,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of VMware by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 17,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $2,143,557.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,981 shares in the company, valued at $19,320,939.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.06. 4,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 852,600. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $136.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.46. The stock has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). VMware had a negative return on equity of 1,930.43% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of VMware to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.86.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.