Capital Investment Counsel Inc Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,285 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 37,795.5% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Adobe by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after acquiring an additional 677,383 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Adobe by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after acquiring an additional 542,902 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Adobe by 5,491.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after acquiring an additional 518,693 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $329.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $564.30.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.88.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,555,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,361 shares of company stock worth $9,035,050. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

