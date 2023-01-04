Capital Investment Counsel Inc Lowers Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc trimmed its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 23.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.5 %

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.98. 2,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.83%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.