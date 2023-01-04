Capital Investment Counsel Inc Raises Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.2% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after buying an additional 5,076,202 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.4% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 201.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after purchasing an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Intel by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,178,619,000 after purchasing an additional 628,215 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703,100. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,744 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

